Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

TRIB stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.