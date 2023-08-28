The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after acquiring an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

