The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Sells $59,293.35 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.