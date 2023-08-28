The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 191.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GT opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

