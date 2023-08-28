Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.