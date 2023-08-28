Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

