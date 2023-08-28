Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

