Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,194 shares of company stock worth $11,097,640. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $137.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

