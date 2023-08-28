Swiss National Bank Sells 19,300 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Azenta worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Azenta by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 98,845 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 61.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZTA. Raymond James began coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $54.67 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

