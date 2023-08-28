Swiss National Bank Has $7.97 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

MGY opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

