Swiss National Bank Has $7.55 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Ziff Davis worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $765,310 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.2 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

