Swiss National Bank Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE DOC opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Physicians Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.