Swiss National Bank Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

