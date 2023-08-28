Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Foot Locker worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $208,848,000 after acquiring an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.4 %

FL opened at $17.21 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

