Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ALLETE worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $10,087,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE opened at $55.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLETE

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.