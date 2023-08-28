Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Syneos Health worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 446.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.