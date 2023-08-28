Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Lumentum worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 262,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

