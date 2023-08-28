Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %
STRM opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.24.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
