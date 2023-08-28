StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

