StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.