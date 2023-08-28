StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

RFIL stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

