StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
RFIL stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
