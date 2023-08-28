StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Shares of PULM opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.74. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

