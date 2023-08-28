StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV opened at $13.47 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

