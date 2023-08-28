StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.19 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

