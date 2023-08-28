StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.19 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.06.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.