StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.