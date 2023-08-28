StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marchex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

