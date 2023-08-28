StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.18. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

