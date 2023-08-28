StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of JVA stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.18. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.89.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
