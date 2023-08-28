StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,233 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,753.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,765.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 234,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.