StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 0.84. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in RADCOM by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

