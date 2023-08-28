StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 0.84. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $12.20.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
