StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

ONTX opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

