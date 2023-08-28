StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.