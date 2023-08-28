StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPP. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

GPP stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

