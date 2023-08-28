Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

STWD stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

