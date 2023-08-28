Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 911,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of SPR opened at $20.65 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

