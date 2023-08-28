Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

