Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $85.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

