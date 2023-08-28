Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RY stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

