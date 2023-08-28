Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.98.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
