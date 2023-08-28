Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMCF stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 636,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,961.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,902.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,473 shares of company stock worth $503,942. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

