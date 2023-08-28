Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

