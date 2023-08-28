Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
RDI stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $321,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.