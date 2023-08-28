Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $321,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Reading International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Reading International in the second quarter worth about $300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

