Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morningstar downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$133.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at C$121.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

