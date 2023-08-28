Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Decreased by Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.54%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

