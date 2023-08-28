Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lowered by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$133.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at C$121.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.