Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PFIE

Profire Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

PFIE opened at $2.30 on Monday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,240,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,415,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.