Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

PDEX opened at $16.11 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

