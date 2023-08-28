Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $62.17 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.78) to GBX 1,050 ($13.40) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,280 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

