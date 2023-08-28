Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.73 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $76.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

