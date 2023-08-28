Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 27,274 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,274 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NWE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

