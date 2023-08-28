Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Peloton Interactive worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

Read Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.