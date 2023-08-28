PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.85 on Monday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,945 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.