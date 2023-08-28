Payden & Rygel Sells 83,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $134.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

